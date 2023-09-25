Modo Modo Agency Partners With The Metro Atlanta Chamber To Launch 2023 Innovatl Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketing agency aids in launch of new brand platform built to amplify metro Atlanta's innovation ecosystem

- Modo Modo Agency CEO, Moira VetterATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Modo Modo Agency , a B2B marketing agency, is proud to announce their partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber to support its launch of InnovATL , a new brand platform built to amplify metro Atlanta's thriving innovation ecosystem and position the region as a nexus of innovation. Modo Modo Agency aided in the design and launch of the new InnovATL digital website.This partnership is one example of how Modo Modo Agency has recently supported growing areas of innovation, technology and sustainability in the metro Atlanta region in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber. The InnovATL brand will capitalize on the world-class innovation ecosystem the region has built over the years, which is fueled by robust creative industries, nationally recognized colleges and universities, purpose-driven entrepreneurs, world-class corporations and hundreds of programs, centers, events and communities.“Atlanta has all the ingredients of an international innovation hub-major corporations, investors, a diverse workforce, a broad university network and the risk culture it requires to make people not only come here, but stay and grow here,” said Modo Modo Agency CEO, Moira Vetter.“We are honored to be a part of supporting this disruptive innovation initiative.”“Modo Modo Agency's marketing expertise has proven extremely valuable in this partnership. The team has been a critical part of shaping the InnovATL web presence and messaging, which is all about promoting the thriving – and uniquely inclusive – metro Atlanta innovation ecosystem,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer Alex Gonzalez.“Their generous support helps us to better position our region as a true global nexus of innovation.”The Metro Atlanta Chamber will fully activate the InnovATL brand during signature events at InnovATL2023 (formerly Atlanta Innovation Week) held across the region from September 26 through October 20. These activities showcase the robust intersection of corporations, higher education institutions, startups, entrepreneurs and creators.Metro Atlanta has solidified its reputation as a global hub of creativity, talent, and influence and is home to award-winning music, unicorn startups, and iconic Fortune 1000 corporations. InnovATL2023 is where movers and shakers across industries converge to share stories, celebrate successes, and grow impact. To learn more visit .Modo Modo Agency helps leading global businesses build brand value, valuation, and share price, by making a difference with customers, inside their organizations within their industries, and externally in the community. Modo means“the way,” and their team operates to chart and navigate the course to market opportunity and brand impact. To learn more about Modo Modo Agency visit .

