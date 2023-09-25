Legalsifter Acquires Lawgeex Enterprise Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- LegalSifter CEO Kevin MillerPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- LegalSifter, the leading provider of AI-powered software and services for contract review and administration has acquired a strategic group of enterprise clients from LawGeex, an AI-powered contract review automation company. The acquisition will generate additional revenue for LegalSifter and optimize operational efficiencies.The newly acquired client base includes dozens of companies across industries including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services, and includes 17 Global 2000 organizations. LegalSifter is excited to welcome these businesses to its client base, as it further cements the company's position as a go-to solution provider for companies seeking efficient contract management solutions based on artificial intelligence and human expertise."Integrating these companies into our client base represents a tremendous opportunity for us to fortify our market position, expand our reach, and expand our capabilities in serving our clients,” explained LegalSifter CEO Kevin Miller.“Our focus will be to deliver a world-class service experience to our new clients, better understand their unique needs, and offer a broader set of software and services to address their contract pains,” he added.About LegalSifterLegalSifter is an advanced legal technology and services company dedicated to bringing affordable legal services to the world by empowering people with Combined IntelligenceTM, combining artificial intelligence and human expertise. LegalSifter provides products and services that help people negotiate contracts and organize documents faster, safer, and more affordably. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter serves clients and partners in 20+ countries. For more information, visit .

