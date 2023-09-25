Systemdomain Has Partnered With Mammoth Cyber A Leading Provider Of Zero Trust Remote Access Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SystemDomain , Inc, a leading global information technology, consulting services company, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Mammoth Cyber a leading Enterprise Browser company providing Zero Trust remote access security.“SystemDomain now offers its businesses an Enterprise Browser providing the zero-trust remote access that allows only authorized users to access allowed applications in a permitted context. Mammoth browser technology provides secure access from managed and unmanaged devices to any application and infrastructure.” said Anil Garg, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), SystemDomain, Inc.“This will enhance SystemDomain's product portfolio in our Cyber Security business unit".Partnership HighlightsThis partnership brings together the strengths of both SystemDomain and Mammoth Cyber to offer:.Comprehensive Security Solutions: Clients will benefit from an expanded portfolio of cybersecurity services, including threat detection and response, vulnerability management, and security assessments..Advanced Threat Intelligence: Mamoth Cyber's expertise in threat intelligence will enhance SystemDomain's ability to provide proactive threat detection and response services to clients..Round-the-Clock Support: With a global presence, the partnership will ensure 24/7 support to address emerging threats and incidents promptly.“We are thrilled to be working with the talented team at SystemDomain“, said Michael Shieh, CEO, Mammoth Cyber,“combing our secure remote access solutions with their cyber security expertise is a sure win for the customer base.”SystemDomain had been ranked as.Ranked #1354 as 2023 The fastest growing Private Company in US by INC 5000.Ranked #62 in Midwest by INC500.The Fast 50" by NMSDC 2022.Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by“Silicon India”.Gold Award as fastest growing Cyber Security Firm: Cyber Security Excellence AwardAbout SYSTEMDOMAIN, INC.SystemDomain is global information technology and consulting services company based in Chicago, IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective and reliable services. World's leading software companies had signed partnership with SystemDomain to integrate and implement their solutions across various industries.For more information, please visitAbout Mammoth CyberMammoth Cyber is solving the problem of securing contractor, partner and remote employee access. These users carry a high risk for data theft, and the Mammoth Enterprise Access Browser is a new approach that delivers the visibility and control needed to provide secure remote access and prevent data exfiltration.To find out more, pleaseContacts:Peter Lunk, Chief Marketing OfficerMammoth CyberT: +1 (650) 305-9393E:

