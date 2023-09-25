Dr. Jesse A. Grimm, DDS Listed As Best Dentist For Cosmetic & Family Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jesse A. Grimm, DDS

Kernersville, North Carolina Dentist Selected to the 2023 "America's Best Dentists" Directory.

- TodaysBestDentists.comKERNERSVILLE , NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Jesse A. Grimm has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2023. Selections were mare made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Grimm practices Aesthetic & Family Dentistry at 851 Old Winston Road in Kernersville , serving patients in Winston-Salem, Colfax, Oakridge, Greensboro, High Point, Piedmont, Triad, Kernersville, and surrounding areas.Treatments include Cosmetic Dentistry (such as Veneers, Crowns, Bridges, Teeth Whitening and Esthetic bonding), Emergency Services, Dental Implants, Periodontal (Gum) Treatments, Orthodontics (Braces), Pedodontics (Children's care) and Root Canal therapy. The practice also provides Dentures, Dental Cleanings, Sealants, Fillings, Extractions (Tooth Removal), Sedation and Treatment for Sleep Apnea.Dr. Grimm earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the University of Detroit School of Dentistry. He then joined the Air Force, where he completed the Advanced Residency (AEGD) program, which provides significant experience in numerous dental disciplines, such as Prosthodontics, Oral Surgery, Endodontics, Oral Pathology and Periodontics. Dr. Grimm was awarded the“U.S. Air Force Achievement Medal for Meritorious Service” and achieved the rank of Captain.Since then, Dr. Grimm has been active in continuing education. He completed advanced internships through New York University and the prestigious Spear Continuum to better serve his community and patients. He is an active member of the Academy of General Dentistry, the Forsyth County Dental Society and the American Dental Association. In addition, he has been recognized for excellence by multiple Dentists Rating organizations.Dr. Grimm and his team are well known for their friendly, compassionate care, gentle manner and exceptional treatment. All procedures are performed utilizing state-of-the-art technology and meticulous attention to detail. Dr. Grimm is one of only a few dentists that utilize“buffered” anesthetics, which can significantly reduce the discomfort of dental injections, and reduce the time needed for dental care. Sedation is also available for those who desire it.The practice has over 300 Five-Star reviews online from grateful patients. Dr. Grimm has volunteered with multiple organizations, including Give Kids a Smile, Missions of Mercy, International Medical Mission trips, FootBridge, North Carolina Baptist Men's Bus, Shepherd's Center, and Community Care Center.For more information, please go to or contact Dr. Jesse Aron Grimm, DDS directly at 336-996-7770, or through his website at .The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.

