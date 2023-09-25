Power Tools Firm Swears Its Way To Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tim HoweLONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Family-run power tool business, Howe Tools , has unveiled a cheeky new advertising campaign, pitting the company against the established 'big boys' of the trade.Harnessing a mix of online, radio and billboard advertising, the campaign builds on the business' tagline, 'Reliability? We swear by it' – using fruity language to make a humorous point about the firm's strong service ethos.Operating from its head office in Suffolk, Howe Tools fulfils nearly 10,000 orders a month and is the number one rated tool shop on Trustpilot, due to its 30,500 reviews, 99 per cent of which are either four or five stars giving a rating of“Excellent”. With 22 people fulfilling orders, Howe Tools has been successfully trading under the radar for several years, steadily gaining followers for its single-minded focus on unparalleled customer service.Tim Howe, co-founder of Howe Tools, said:“The three key ingredients which keep us in the top position on Trustpilot are a solid foundation based on robust technology, unrivalled customer service from a great team and their deep experience and product knowledge. Basically, reliability is our keyword, we do our job really well so our customers can get on and do theirs!“But we've been told we're the trade's best kept secret, so we hope these risqué ads will raise a smile and get people talking about us.“Designed for the trade and keen DIY-er, our website doesn't contain any annoying pop-ups or gimmicks. It's there to help you get the tool you need quickly and efficiently to get back on the job. We're all about using the latest online technology, without losing that vital human touch. Most sales come through the web, but we're just as happy to take orders on the phone and offer technical support via video call.”Howe Tools provides next day delivery on most orders placed before 8.00pm and stocks the major professional power tool brands including Bosch, Makita and DeWalt. It also provides a 'no-quibble' replacement service in the unlikely event that the ordered tool is inoperable.“A workman's tools are their stock in trade,” adds Tim,“so if a new drill isn't working for whatever reason, we'll send out a next day replacement.”Unlike many other power tool shops, Howe Tools maintains very broad and deep stocks, holding more than 14,000 power tools at any time – meaning that customers are more likely to find even the most specialist tool in stock and get it the next day. Tim explained“We're set up for the trade and want to be the professional's first port of call for their power tools. All the tools we advertise are on the shelf now, ready to ship.”The company ensures competitive prices by undertaking price sweeps of the market every day.“Howe Tools' foundation is reliability and helpfulness, which is demonstrated by the company's standing on Trustpilot,” concludes Tim Howe.“We have the systems and culture to get it right 99% of the time, but when there's a problem, the team's experience is key - we treat the customer as we would like to be treated ourselves. We swear by it!”EndsCopyright free image attachedEditors' notesHowe Tools was established in 2015 with the sole purpose of becoming the most trusted online retailer of power tools for the building trade and serious DIY-er. Based in Suffolk, the business was co-founded by Tim Howe, who has a background in online sales and software development. The company is proudly British and is privately owned.For further information please get in touch:

