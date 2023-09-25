Snot Force Alliance Announces New Sinonasal Polyp Grading Scale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A New Way to Measure CRSwNP: It POPS!

The“Protectors of the Unified Airway” create novel grading system for sinusitis malady

- Thomas S. Higgins, MD, MSPH, MBA - President of Snot Force Alliance IncLOUISVILLE, KY, 40205, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Snot Force Alliance , a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping patients suffering from inflammatory disease of the airway announces it has developed a better way to describe the degree of polyposis – that is, the presence of sinus polyps – found after surgery in the paranasal sinus cavities.Snot Force Alliance recently published“Postoperative Polyp Scale (POPS) : Development of a New Sinonasal Polyp Grading Scale,” on Pubmed ahead of print publication. This collaboration between the nonprofit and 14 other departments, offices, and doctors nationwide aimed to create a new grading scale that more accurately describes and rates polyps found in the sinus cavities after surgery.POPS arose out of SFA's research alliance and its efforts to close the gaps in medical diagnostics and therapeutics that keep some patients with inflammatory disease of the airway from reaching their ideal quality of life.What is Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Polyps? Pain in the sinuses, a stuffy nose, and a diminished sense of smell are just some of the irritating symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Growths that form in the nasal passages are called polyps.To create the new grading scale, SFA used a modified Delphi method using consensus opinion among 13 general otolaryngologists, rhinologists, and allergists.Seven fellowship-trained rhinologists viewed post-op endoscopy videos from 50 patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. They scored the polyps using the POPS system. A month later, the same reviewers repeated the process, and SFA assessed the scores for test-retest and inter-rater reliability.They found POPS was reliable for both measures. They concluded that POPS is an easy-to-use, reliable, and novel objective endoscopic grading scale that more accurately describes polyp recurrence in the postoperative state which will be useful in the future for measuring the efficacy of various medical and surgical interventions.Snot Force Alliance is accepting new members. Among its efforts is a free webcast meeting series, which can be seen here.About Snot Force Alliance: Snot Force Alliance is a non-profit organization that aims to bring specialists together to treat nose, sinus, and airway conditions. It is a coalition of clinicians, researchers, and healthcare workers who enjoy camaraderie and improving patient outcomes.

