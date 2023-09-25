Creatio Named A Leader In The G2 Grid® Report I Fall 2023 For No-Code Development Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creatio continues to shine in the no-code-powered digital solution landscape

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports for No-Code Development Platforms.The evaluated product, Studio Creatio is a no-code platform to automate workflows and build applications with maximum degree of freedom. It enables users to design, build and launch new business applications of any complexity in days. With its drag-and-drop development tools, even users without deep technical skills can successfully create business applications, automated workflows, ML/AI-powered models for data-backed decision making, and business rules.G2 stands as one of the most extensive software marketplaces globally, renowned for delivering reliable and unbiased software reviews gathered from its vast user community and various online channels and social networks. The G2 evaluations serve as a collective voice of the software user community, simplifying the selection of top-tier digital solutions. These ratings are pivotal for sellers, media personnel, analysts, and investors for product benchmarking and market trend analysis.Being positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report indicates that the product has received high endorsements from G2 users and possesses significant Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. Meanwhile, products that achieve the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid® are ranked in the top quartile of their respective category by user feedback.To discover how Creatio can be pivotal in addressing business challenges and propelling growth, test-drive it free today.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

Vera Mayuk

Creatio

+1 617-765-7997

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn