Microprocessor Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Intel, Qualcomm, AMD X Herald

The global microprocessor market size was valued at USD 108.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2023 to 2029.

Microprocessor Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Intel, Qualcomm, AMD, Freescale, Nvidia, TI, and others.

Market Segments by Types

ARM-Based MPUs

X86-Based MPUs

Market Segments by Applications

PCs, Servers, Mainframes

Tablet

Cellphone

Embedded MPUs

Microprocessor Market News

March 2022: NVIDIA announced its first Arm Neoverse-based discrete data center CPU designed for AI infrastructure and high-performance computing. According to the company, the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip comprises two CPU chips coherently connected over NVLink-C2C, a new low latency, high-speed, chip-to-chip interconnect.

January 2022: Samsung Electronics launched a new premium mobile processor, the Exynos 2200, a freshly designed mobile processor with a robust AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based Samsung Xclipse graphics processing unit (GPU). According to the company, the processor has an Arm-based CPU core and an upgraded neural processing unit (NPU), enabling it to provide the ultimate mobile phone gaming experience.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the worldwide Microprocessor market is classified into four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)).

The Asia-Pacific region commands a significant market share and is predicted to grow the fastest over the forecast period. The increased use of smartphones and other devices in the region, such as laptops, mobile phones, desktop computers, and tablets, is credited with the increase. Due to factors such as fast digitalization, increased penetration of high-tech gadgets, and progress of automotive electronics, developing economies such as China and India are also helping market expansion. Furthermore, increased Internet of Things (IoT) usage, large government IT investment, and rising demand for cloud-based services will drive the regional market throughout the projection period.

What are the vital drivers of the Microprocessor market? How huge will the market and progress price in future years?

What are the principal market tendencies that affecting the growth of the Microprocessor market?

Vital vogue elements have an effect on market share in the world's pinnacle zones?

Who are the most vital market contributors and what methods being they pursuing in the global market?

What are the market possibilities and threats to which companies are uncovered in the Microprocessor market? Which enterprise trends, drivers and challenges are riding that growing?

