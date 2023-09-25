European Union to continue long-term purchase of US LNG

(MENAFN) Ditte Juul Jorgensen, the Director General for Energy at the European Commission, recently conveyed a significant development to the Financial Times. She stated that the European Union (EU) is set to enter into a prolonged commitment to procure liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. This decision has been prompted by the EU's deliberate move to significantly curtail its reliance on Russian gas imports.



Jorgensen's statement sheds light on the enduring nature of the EU's dependence on American LNG supplies. The shift in energy procurement strategy marks a substantial transformation in the bloc's energy landscape, with profound implications for its energy security and geopolitical dynamics.



The EU's decision to reduce its purchases of Russian gas underscores its strategic response to ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns about energy security. By opting to diversify its energy sources and strengthen its ties with the United States, the EU aims to mitigate potential vulnerabilities stemming from geopolitical disputes and fluctuations in global energy markets. Jorgensen's revelation signals a pivotal step in this direction, emphasizing the EU's intention to establish a long-term partnership with the US in the realm of LNG trade. This strategic realignment reflects the evolving dynamics of global energy supply and demand, highlighting the EU's resolve to safeguard its energy interests in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.



“We will need some fossil molecules in the system over the coming couple of decades. And in that context, there will be a need for American energy,” Jorgensen claimed.

