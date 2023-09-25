ICBLA Honors John Deaton With The Defender Of Freedom Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Congress of Blockchain Legal Advisors is proud to introduce the Defender of Freedom Award, an accolade that celebrates individuals and entities that have gone above and beyond in their quest to uphold freedom in the crypto community.

The award comes with a $5,000 prize.

ICBLA is honored to present the inaugural Defender of Freedom Award to visionary crypto attorney, John Deaton.

Daniel Payne, Esq., ICBLA Senior Fellow, presents the inaugural Defender of Freedom Award to visionary crypto attorney, John Deaton.

ICBLA

is honored to present the inaugural Defender of Freedom

Award to a truly deserving recipient, John Deaton. Deaton's visionary strategy enabled digital asset owners to intercede against SEC enforcement actions, a pioneering approach that served as a protective shield against the SEC's overreaching tactics. With an unwavering commitment to justice and freedom, Deaton represented tens of thousands of XRP

holders in SEC v. Ripple Labs et al., offering his legal

expertise

pro

bono.

The

practical

effect of

his

groundbreaking

work

was evident

when

Judge

Torres's landmark

summary judgment

decision cited

Deaton's

amicus brief, underscoring the impact of his intervention.

"The Defender of Freedom award is unique in the crypto world," says Daniel Payne, an ICBLA senior fellow. "It represents a commitment to safeguarding

the

very

essence of

the

crypto

world–

the

freedom

to

innovate,

grow, and transform the global business landscape.

We applaud John's creation of a new paradigm: federal judges now grapple with non-party tokenholders early and often."

Deaton, upon receiving the award, expressed gratitude and reiterated the significance of continued

advocacy.

"Receiving

this

award

is

not

just

an

honor for

me,

but

a

testament

to

what

we,

as

a

collective community, can achieve when we stand together against inequity. Together, we can ensure that the future of crypto is both innovative and just."

Prominent securities lawyer James Murphy, widely followed for crypto law commentary as MetaLawMan, commented: "I can't think of a better choice for the Defender of Freedom award.

John represents something in short supply in our society-a real, authentic hero.

At considerable cost to himself, John gave a voice to tens of thousands of people in the crypto community who had been badly mistreated by the SEC.

That voice was heard loud and clear by the Judge in the Ripple case and justice was done.

John's selfless service is in the finest traditions of the Marine Corps where he retired as a Major.

He lives the motto-Semper Fi-always faithful."



ICBLA

is

committed

to

guiding the

crypto community through

these

uncertain times,

continuously

promoting

education,

clarity,

and

the

protection

of

freedoms

supporting this digital revolution.

About

ICBLA

The International Congress of Blockchain Legal

Advisors (ICBLA) is the world's first global organization dedicated to the study of legal and regulatory matters related to the global expansion of blockchain.

By

collaborating

with

thought

leaders, regulators,

and

legislative

bodies,

ICBLA aims

to

develop legal

frame- works and strategies that promote the growth and adoption of blockchain and digital assets.

