Russian maritime shipping expands 7.3 percent to reach 29.6M tons by 2026

(MENAFN) According to a recent report from the Ministry of Economic Development, Russian shipping is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to reach 29.6 million tons by 2026. This projection indicates a noteworthy 7.3 percent increase from the cargo volume reported in 2022. This forecast was unveiled as part of the ministry's comprehensive outlook on Russia's social and economic development for the years 2024 to 2026.



The report suggests that the trend of escalating maritime cargo turnover is set to persist in the foreseeable future. In particular, the year 2023 is anticipated to witness a significant upswing in inland freight traffic, with a projected increase of 2.4 percent. This translates to a substantial 119.2 million tons of cargo.



Russia's strategic focus on expanding its maritime cargo transportation has been evident, with a notable emphasis on utilizing the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The NSR, which spans the entire expanse of Russia's Arctic and Far East regions, is fast emerging as a critical trade corridor, facilitating the movement of goods between Europe and Asia. This strategic push to bolster maritime logistics and capitalize on the NSR's potential underscores Russia's commitment to fostering economic growth and connectivity through enhanced shipping capabilities.

