PHOENIX INVESTORS TO CONVERT MENASHA INDUSTRIAL FACILITY INTO SELF-STORAGE

Up to 600 self-storage units to be added.

MENASHA, Wis., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced it will convert its property located at 2225 American Drive in Menasha, Wisconsin into a large self-storage facility. Consisting of approximately 65,000 net rentable square feet, Phoenix intends to add up to 600 self-storage units to the property. In addition to the self-storage conversion, the facility will offer over 100,000 square feet of RV and boat storage parking and several executive office suites.

Formerly operated as a call center, the subject site features convenient proximity to I-41 and is located less than 4 miles from Appleton International Airport. The single-story office building was originally constructed in 1981 and underwent significant updates and renovations in 1999 and in 2020.

"There is significant demand for institutional quality self-storage in the area," said Anthony

Crivello, Phoenix's Executive Vice President & Managing Director. "We operate self-storage units across our portfolio and are thrilled to add more. We expect units to be available by early 2024."

The facility will be branded and operated by Store Here Self Storage, a top 50 self-storage operator in the United States. Phoenix partnered with Store Here in 2019 to convert another industrial space in Mount Pleasant, WI to a self-storage facility. The property in

Menasha will mark Store Here's third facility in Wisconsin.

Phoenix has already begun significant renovations on the property, while existing features such as a wet sprinkler system and metal construction lend themselves to the conversion.

About Store Here Self Storage



Store Here Management LLC, a division of RHW Capital Management Group LLC, is a property management company focused on the self-storage industry. RHW was founded in 2012 by industry veterans with over 70 years of combined experience, providing a stable source of funding and management.

For more information:

.

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and releasing of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. Our reconstruction and selective deconstruction of facilities provides a green alternative versus the standard demolition and replacement of legacy buildings. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling over 71 million square feet spanning 29 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.



For more information, please visit .

