Supercooling Innovator Evercasetm Supports International Day Of Awareness Of Food Loss And Waste

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverCase , a technology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative cold chain storage and shipping solutions, is actively working to eliminate global food waste and build a more resilient food system.

The company fully supports the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

observed every year on September 29 . Declared and recognized by the United Nations, it is a call to action for both the public and private sectors to prioritize actions and innovations that reduce food loss and waste in the world. Reducing food waste will strengthen the sustainability of our food systems, improve access to food for the food insecure, and improve planetary health.



Roughly one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption every year – approximately 1.3 billion tons – gets wasted. Globally, around

13 percent of food produced is lost between harvest and retail, while an estimated

17 percent of total global food production is wasted

in households, in the food service, and in retail

all together. In the United States alone more than 35 million tons of food went into landfills in 2018.

EverCase is committed to eliminating food waste by revolutionizing the way food is stored and transported. Using proprietary technology to store items below 0°C

without freezing, EverCase products are designed to dramatically extend the shelf life of perishable foods. Innovative super cooling technology can be employed across each node of the entire food cold chain system, independently or collectively, to preserve the integrity and quality of fresh foods.

"Hundreds of tons of food are wasted every day while the number of people affected by hunger is increasing progressively. The need to act is urgent, and that's why EverCase has developed technology that can immediately make a difference in reducing food loss and waste," said Chris Somogyi, co-founder and CEO of EverCase. "If we could save even one fourth of the food currently wasted, we could feed 870 million hungry people worldwide."

Individuals can observe the day by making a pledge to reduce wastage of food at the personal level and teaching family and friends about why reducing food waste is crucial to creating a sustainable food system. It is crucial that every person is aware of the food loss and waste issue and the need for global efforts at every level to resolve it.

