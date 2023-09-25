Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size To Reach USD 16.41 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Current liquid cooling technologies can effectively and successfully cool racks. This approach is available in a variety of configurations that make use of various technologies such as back door heat exchangers and immersion cooling. Liquid cooling is extremely effective since it only cools the IT equipment and not the entire space. It is up to three times more effective at cooling than air, thereby allowing CPUs and GPUs in racks to be operated at maximum power without overheating. In some cases, liquid cooling is more effective than air cooling, and its improved heat conductivity allows for more precise temperature control. Liquid immersion cooling not only protects the equipment from heat generated in the environment, but also eliminates need for fans from servers, and shields from airborne particles. On 1 March 2022 for instance, Nokia made its revolutionary Liquid Cooling AirScale portfolio commercially available. Nokia's ground-breaking approach is intended to make the radio network more sustainable and cost-effective by lowering the amount of energy needed to cool a base station. When compared to standard active air-cooling systems, cooling system energy consumption may be lowered by up to 90%, and base station CO2 emissions can be reduced by up to 80%. The move furthers Nokia's goal of having the industry's most energy-efficient, zero-emission 5G product range.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the liquid cooling business in data centers. Temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities caused significant delays in the introduction of new products. Nonetheless, the mandatory lockdown increased usage of online services, thereby driving demand for more efficient cooling systems in data centers.

Rising popularity of live streaming videos and Over The Top (OTT) media is driving development of edge data centers and supporting revenue growth of the market. Edge data center operators are spending significantly on modern data center cooling technologies to maintain optimal and efficient operational conditions. When compared to air-based alternatives, liquid cooling technologies deliver more effective cooling in a much smaller package. Such systems are suited for deployment of high-density equipment at edge data centers due to their small size.

However, lack of standardization, concerns regarding risk of electrocution or shocks, and issues of operational complexity are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period.

Scope of Research