Favorable Medical Insurance And Reimbursement Policies To Fuel The Antinuclear Antibody Test Market 2023-2028

The antinuclear antibody test (ANA) market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. The study was conducted where a team of researchers screened several systemic autoantibodies to assess their association with the severity of COVID-19. The results were published in the article of medRxiv in January 2022, which stated that antinuclear antibodies (ANA) would be prevalent in COVID-19 patients up to one year after recovering from the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

As a result, there is a good chance that the need for autoantibody diagnosis in COVID-19-infected patients will rise. This diagnosis may be done using an antinuclear antibody test. However, the number of COVID-19 cases has been subsidized but the risk of spread of infection due to new variants still persists and as the antinuclear antibody test is used in such diagnosis, the market is anticipated to have stable growth over the next 2-3 years.

Factors such as rising government initiatives with growing incidences of autoimmune diseases and favorable medical insurance and reimbursement policies are expected to drive market growth.

Additionally, rising product launches will also boost the market. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, such as Sjogren's syndrome, acute motor axonal neuropathy, and others, increased the adoption of ANA testing. As per NCBI updated in July 2022, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), which has an incidence of 0.4 to 2 per 100,000, has a significant impact on the healthcare system. Therefore, the increasing burden associated with GBS drives the demand for its effective diagnostic assay, thereby driving the antinuclear antibody test market over the study period.

Moreover, rising research and development activities proving the efficacies of diagnostic assays will further increase their adoption and is expected to have significant growth in the market.

Thus, the above-mentioned factors like the increasing burden of autoimmune diseases and new developments in the market are likely to increase the demand for the ANA test and the studied market is expected to grow significantly during the study period. However, increasing concerns about the reliability of antinuclear antibody tests and lack of awareness of the disease and effective treatment in developing economies are expected to hinder the market growth.

Rising Government Initiatives with Growing Incidences of Autoimmune Diseases Favorable Medical Insurance and Reimbursement Policies

Increasing Concerns with Over Reliability of ANA Tests Lack of Awareness of Disease and Effective Treatment in the Developing Economies

The immunofluorescence (IFA) assay is expected to account for the major share of the market. Dominance can be attributed to the increased adoption of the technique as the gold standard for antinuclear antibody testing. Highly sensitive and rapid test results compared to other methods increased their preference among clinicians. Furthermore, their ability to identify the various patterns, such as nucleolar, speckled, and homogenous, indicate autoantibodies associated with diseases and fuel the segment's growth.

Moreover, the new research studies using immunofluorescence in the anti-nuclear antibody assay help to diagnose diseases more effectively and are expected to have growth in the market through this segment.

Furthermore, rising investments in the segment to develop a diagnostic platform for autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and others are further expected to drive market growth.

Thus, the above-mentioned factors like the increasing burden of autoimmune diseases and investments in new developments, increase the widespread of immunofluorescence assays due to their comparative advantages and are responsible for adequate segment growth during the study period.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The United States within the North American region is expected to account for the largest market during the study period. The dominance is due to several factors, such as the high burden of autoimmune diseases and the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to infections leading to high demand for earlier diagnosis and effective treatment in the region.

Furthermore, launching new diagnostic products for autoimmune diseases will drive market growth during the study period.

Thus, the above-mentioned factors like the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and new product launches increase the demand for the test and are expected to grow the market during the study period in the country.

Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.)

Abcam plc (BioVision Inc)

Antibodies Incorporated

Grifols SA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Orgentec Diagnostika GmbH

Immuno Concepts Inc.

ZEUS Scientific Inc.

Inova Diagnostics Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

