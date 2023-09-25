New WATCH BRAND MONRO ADVENTURE LAUNCHES AUTOMATIC TRAVEL WATCH And SMASHES KICKSTARTER TARGET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONRO ADVENTURE MA-6 Arctic White

MONRO ADVENTURE Collection

MONRO ADVENTURE MA-2 Deep Sea Blue

Experienced industry professionals launch their first in-house collection and exceed opening day expectations

- JustOneMoreWatchLONDON, ENGLAND, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Monro Design Studio have launched their first in-house collection, Monro Adventure - The Automatic Global Timekeeper , through Kickstarter .The campaign reached its funding target in its first 5 minutes and is set to go into production for an early 2024 release.Monro Design Studio is an independent British watch design consultancy founded by Matt O'Neill and Ryan Ould, two industry professionals with a wealth of experience in commercial product design, production management, and international sales. A shared passion for exploring the world and a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship was the catalyst for their first in-house watch collection, a journey that has taken three years to achieve.The multi-functional timepiece powered by the Seiko NH34A automatic GMT movement has been designed to tell the time in 24 locations around the world, go diving to 100m and change between its two straps straight out of the box. Available in six colourways in a variety of finishing styles each limited to only 500 pieces worldwide.Key specifications of the timepiece include a solid stainless steel 316L case with a 44mm diameter, featuring a looped lug system for convenient strap changes. It also incorporates a black ceramic unidirectional bezel, a rotating world city ring and anti-reflective coated sapphire glass. The watch is presented with one bespoke rubber NATO style strap and one bespoke nylon NATO style strap, both with signature buckles in a passport style presentation box.To celebrate the Kickstarter launch, Monro Adventure is available as an Ultimate Early Bird for £199, a 50% saving off the future £399 RRP. The campaign runs until October 19th.Matt O'Neill and Ryan Ould are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response Monro Adventure has received in its opening days of the campaign and wish to express their gratitude to backers and supporters. They look forward to delivering this exceptional timepiece to backers and introducing the world to their exciting journey in watch design with future collections in development.

