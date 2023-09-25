Boko Haram attack kills 10 in Northeastern Nigeria

(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded in northeastern Nigeria as a reported attack by Boko Haram militants resulted in the loss of at least 10 lives. According to a report published on Sunday, members of the terrorist organization carried out this violent assault on workers in fields located in the Mafa local government area of Borno state. Additionally, the attackers abducted nine other individuals, adding to the distressing toll of the incident.



Boko Haram, a notorious extremist group that has been active in Nigeria since the early 2000s, has left a trail of devastation in its wake. Since 2009, the organization has been responsible for causing the deaths of tens of thousands of people through acts of mass violence, posing a grave threat to the security and stability of the region. Moreover, their reach has extended beyond Nigeria's borders, with Boko Haram carrying out attacks in neighboring countries such as Cameroon, Chad, and Niger since 2015.



This recent attack serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by Boko Haram's militant activities, not only within Nigeria but also in the broader West African region. It underscores the urgent need for continued efforts to address the threat and enhance security in these vulnerable areas.

