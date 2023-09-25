Ediscovery Leader Pageone Welcomes New VP Of Strategy

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Today, on the eve of Relativity Fest 2023, PageOne , a premiere co-selling partner of Relativity, the world's leading document review platform, announced the appointment of industry veteran Kayvon Gerami as Vice President of Strategy. This exciting new hire underpins PageOne's ambitious growth targets, following a year of significant achievements.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kayvon to the PageOne family. He brings a wealth of experience and industry know-how that will extend our strategic growth efforts and continue to fuel our reach,” said Rip Clayton, CEO of PageOne. His appointment further demonstrates PageOne's investment in tenured talent across operations, project management, marketing, and sales, that continues to reinforce confidence in our ability to deliver on our core value– being committed to customer success.”

In the past year, PageOne has seen unprecedented growth, doubling its data footprint, achieving record-setting revenue, deepening its project management bench, and adding several new Relativity Expert certifications. These accomplishments bear testament to the company's relentless pursuit of elevating the customer experience by delivering bespoke solutions, workflows, and pricing models.

Clayton continued,“Gerami will be instrumental in forging strategic alliances and partnerships to further advance PageOne's market position. His reputation for developing lasting relationships and his experience supporting Fortune companies and top Am Law firms add significant value to our organization and the clients we serve.”

“Right sized and solely eDiscovery focused. That's what attracted me to PageOne. Their unique ability and commitment to treating each client and project as a top priority is very compelling,” said Gerami.“Being part of a passionate, committed, and highly responsive, client-first team is both energizing and refreshing. I am excited to be joining PageOne at such a pivotal time in its upward trajectory.”

About PageOne

PageOne offers comprehensive legal discovery and litigation support services, helping law firms and corporate legal departments streamline their discovery processes, reduce risk, and improve outcomes. A premiere co-selling partner of RelativityOne, the world's leading document review platform, PageOne empowers legal teams through leading technology, innovation, education, and expertise to thrive in complex legal environments and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving digital world.