Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Killed In Strike On Fleet HQ In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol has killed 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

The SOF provided an update on enemy losses following a special operation to destroy the Minsk large landing ship and the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"Given that the Minsk large landing ship was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, the personnel were present at the ship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupiers," the post reads.

Russian air defenses unable to deal with Western-made cruise missiles - Air Force spox

"A strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet killed 34 officers, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Another 105 occupiers were wounded. The headquarters building cannot be restored," the report said.

On September 22, at around noon, Ukrainian forces launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

On September 14, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Viktor Sokolov as the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.