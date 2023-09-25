Monday, 25 September 2023 04:01 GMT

Various-Purposed Mass Destruction Weaponry Seized In Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Azerbaijani Mod (PHOTO/VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A plethora of mass destruction military equipment, weapons, and ammunition of various purposes were confiscated in the territory of Aghdam district, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"A tank, BMP, military equipment, a significant number of artillery shells, anti-tank means, mortars, weapons, and ammunition of various caliber belonging to the formations of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations were confiscated in Gizil Kangarli village of Aghdam district," the ministry said.

It should be noted that the confiscation of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment in the region continues.

