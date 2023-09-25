Various-Purposed Mass Destruction Weaponry Seized In Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Azerbaijani Mod (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.
A plethora of
mass destruction military equipment, weapons, and ammunition of
various purposes were confiscated in the territory of Aghdam
district, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"A tank, BMP, military equipment, a significant number of
artillery shells, anti-tank means, mortars, weapons, and ammunition
of various caliber belonging to the formations of Armenian armed
forces and illegal Armenian armed formations were confiscated in
Gizil Kangarli village of Aghdam district," the ministry said.
It should be noted that the confiscation of weapons, ammunition,
and military equipment in the region continues.
