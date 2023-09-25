Expert suggests no need for further Fed tightening

(MENAFN) The Federal Reserve does not require further monetary tightening as inflation in the United States is already undergoing a significant slowdown, as indicated by an expert.



"As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee halted its rate increases during the September meeting, while maintaining a slightly hawkish stance in the post-meeting press conference," stated Martin Wurm, a director at Moody’s Analytics, in an email interview with Anadolu.



"In spite of the committee's updated forecasts suggesting another rate increase later this year, we anticipate that the Fed funds rate has reached its ultimate range of 525-550 basis points for the current tightening phase. There should be no need for additional tightening, given that inflation is already adequately moderating," he further explained.



During its recent decision, the Federal Reserve refrained from raising interest rates for the second time this year, maintaining the federal funds rate within the 5.25%-5.5% target range, marking the highest level in 22 years.



Since March 2022, the central bank has implemented a total of 11 rate hikes in an effort to combat record-high inflation, which had surged to its highest point in over four decades.

MENAFN25092023000045015682ID1107135056