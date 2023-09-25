IAEA Begins 67Th General Conf. With Kuwaiti Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched Sunday the works of the 67th General Conference, to discuss limiting the spread of the nuclear weapons, ways to make the middle east nuclear weapon free zone and enhance the safe uses of atomic energy.

Kuwait is participating in the five-day conference with a delegation headed by its Ambassador to Austria and its Permanent Representative to the UN and international organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam and Acting Director of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research Dr. Manea Al-Sudairawi.

Arab countries had submitted a request to the Agency's General Secretariat to include the Israel nuclear capabilities on the agenda, which they had frequently presented during previous sessions, to stress the necessary measures that must be taken to place the nuclear facilities of the Israeli occupation under the Agency's safeguards and join the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The General Conference is scheduled to consider several draft resolutions related to strengthening international cooperation in the field of nuclear safety, radiation safety, transport safety and waste, in addition to enhancing the effectiveness of the safeguards system and implementing the Additional Protocol.

According to the agenda of the 67th session, Egypt is scheduled to present its own draft resolution on implementing the agency's safeguards system in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the session, a scientific forum will be organized on September 26 and 27 under the title (Nuclear Innovations for Net Zero). In four sessions held over two days, leading international experts will highlight the role of new nuclear reactors in future energy production, and discuss the use of nuclear technology to avoid greenhouse gases in industrial applications and other fields.

Representatives from member states of the Agency, institutions, governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as international organizations including World Health Organization and International Food and Agriculture Organization, will discuss innovations' importance in supporting nuclear development. The Kuwaiti delegation includes Counselor Bashar Al-Duwaisan from the Permanent Delegation of Kuwait to the UN and international organizations in Vienna, the National Liaison Officer at the IAEA, Dr. Nader Al-Awadi, Third Secretary Dr. Sara Al-Ajmi, Third Secretary Rehab Al-Farhan, in addition to the Diplomatic Attachأ© Abdulaziz Ibrahim from International Organizations Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end) amg.seo

MENAFN25092023000071011013ID1107135049