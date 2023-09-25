Gaming Computer Market Size Is Expected To Attain $145.93 Billion By 2030 | Growing At A CAGR Of 15.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gaming Computer Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Gaming Computer Market by Product, Price, End Use, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global gaming computer market size was valued at $40.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $145.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

A gaming computer is a desktop or a laptop that is often custom built for the purpose of increasing performance in modern computer games, which require an increased graphical and processing power. Gaming PCs have video cards, which incorporates devoted RAM, a GPU, and a cooling framework through a regular PC that utilizes a locally available design regulator.

A gaming computer differentiates from regular computer by handling blockbuster games, streaming channels, and content creation, which are resource-intensive by nature. Comparatively, a gaming laptop is less preferred over desktop gaming computer, owing to limited space and heat generated by high-end video cards and processors. The market study includes branded or readily available gaming computers. It excludes customized or do-it-yourself gaming computers.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the gaming computer industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, gaming computer market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the gaming computer industry include:

⦁Apple Inc.

⦁Micro-Star International Co., Ltd

⦁Razer Inc.

⦁CyberPowerPC

⦁Acer Inc.

⦁Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

⦁Samsung Electronics

⦁Dell Technologies Inc.

⦁Lenovo Group Limited

⦁ASUSTek Computer Inc.

Gaming computer is soaring in popularity as it delivers improved performance, with high-quality graphics, sound, and speed. It possesses advanced features, system specification, and durability making them unique. Rise of online gaming platforms and increase in disposable income drive the gaming computer market trends. In addition, gaming computers are compatible with gaming consoles and can be upgraded with changing gaming environment.

Significant factors that impact growth of the market include drastic surge in number of gamers worldwide, revolutionizing IoT in the gaming industry, and advent of high graphic desktops and laptops. However, shift of casual gamers toward mobile phones and tablets hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth in popularity of e-sports championship poses lucrative opportunities for gaming computers during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the gaming computer market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall gaming computer market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current gaming computer market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

⦁The report includes the gaming computer market share of key vendors and market trends.

