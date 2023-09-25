ING Americas Makes Key Leadership Appointments In Its Sectors And Capital Markets And Advisory Teams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Matt Rosetti to head Sectors organization; Cefas van del Tol to head Capital Markets and Advisory (CMA); Michael Kendrot joins as head of Global Capital Markets (GCM)

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the appointment of Andy Schaeffer as CEO, ING Americas effective July 1st, the company announced key leadership appointments within its Sectors and CMA organizations, positioning the company for future growth:

Matt Rosetti

has been appointed Head of Sectors, Americas where he leads ING's client organization in the region. The Sectors team in the Americas is comprised of industry experts and corporate coverage finance providers serving clients across a broad range of industries including Energy, Commodity Finance, Metals & Mining, Food & Agriculture, Financial Institutions, Technology, Media & Telecom, Healthcare, Real Estate, Transport & Logistics and strong Infrastructure capabilities across an array of verticals. ING's Sectors organization provides local and global financing solutions and product capabilities with unique, specialized sector expertise.

"Delivering a superior client experience is at the center of everything we do, and we support our clients by providing them with relevant tailored solutions and services

that address their business needs. Our clients also benefit from a seamless local experience, large global network, and deep industry expertise," commented Rosetti. "I look forward to the challenge of preserving our unique value proposition and contributing to ING's broader growth ambitions and global network."

Rosetti will report regionally to Andy Schaeffer and globally to Mark Pieter de Boer, head of Sector Coverage and ING's chief commercial officer. He joined ING in 2015 and soon took over as regional head of Trade and Commodity Finance. During this time, Rosetti assembled a talented and diverse team that has helped ING rapidly grow to become a top three commodities finance franchise in the U.S.

Rosetti is succeeding Mark Appleman, who has taken on a new role as head of Corporate Sector Coverage Germany.

Cefas van den Tol

has been named to a new role as Head of CMA Americas. CMA was established earlier this year as the single centre of excellence for our advisory business and related financing globally across ING, incorporating Corporate Finance, Acquisition Finance, Global Capital Markets (incl. Asset Securitisation and Ratings Advisory), Corporate Investments and Loan Distribution Group.

Cefas will report regionally to Andy Schaeffer and globally to Horacio Martinez, global head of CMA. Cefas has served as the company's head of Strategic Products in the Americas since 2020. Prior to that he was head of Global Capital Markets in the Americas and Global Head of Corporate Bond origination delivering tailored advice and product execution for our Sector clients with a focus on local expertise and ESG structuring leadership.

"This is an exciting time to lead ING in the Americas which continues to be a significant contributor to ING's global business. With the appointments of Matt and Cefas, we are elevating key leaders from within the company who have strong commercial achievements, industry expertise, and relationships that align with ING's key priorities positioning us strongly for further growth," commented Schaeffer. "I look forward to working with both of them to realize new opportunities and further build out our teams so that we can achieve our ambitions both here and globally."

Both Rosetti and van den Tol sit on the Americas Management team.

In addition, the CMA Americas team is welcoming Michael Kendrot as head of Global Capital Markets (GCM) reporting into van den Tol effective today. Kendrot is an experienced capital markets specialist bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry to this role, where he will advise financial institutions and corporations on their debt and capital raising activities.



"ING's GCM business in New York has seen considerable growth since further investments in origination, syndication, sales, trading, and research were made in 2018. Mike, as a proven capital markets leader, will continue to build on that success and add to the broader strategic guidance that the CMA team brings to clients," commented van den Tol.

Kendrot joins from Percent Technologies where he was Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets leading the creation and structuring of innovative credit products for its institutional platform. He has held senior roles at several European banks in the U.S. including Credit Agricole Securities and ABN AMRO.

"The opportunity to join ING Americas with its unmatched global network, local expertise and client focus was something I could not pass up," commented Kendrot. "I look forward to working with Andy, Cefas and the entire global CMA team to deliver for our clients."

About ING Americas

ING Americas is the brand name of ING's wholesale business in the Americas region, and a part of ING Group N.V. ("ING"), a global financial services company of Dutch origin with a network spanning 40 countries. ING has more than 58,000 employees offer financial services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's leading position in sector benchmarks. ING's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by MSCI was affirmed 'AA' in September 2022. As of August 2022, Sustainalytics considers ING's management of ESG material risk to be 'strong', and in June 2022 ING received an ESG rating of 'strong' from S&P Global Ratings. ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell. ING Americas offers a full array of wholesale financial products, such as commercial lending, corporate finance and as well as financial markets, products, and services.

