(MENAFN) According to a Russian political analyst, there are five potential scenarios for the escalating tensions in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Sergey Markov, the director of the Moscow-based think tank Institute of Political Studies and a former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, elaborated on these scenarios in an interview with Anadolu.



Markov identifies these scenarios as follows: "I see five possible scenarios under which the situation in Karabakh may develop – the Armenian unrealistic, inertial, ideal, compromise and the Armenian radical."



In one of these scenarios, termed the "Armenian unrealistic" option, the Armenian leadership seeks to formally acknowledge Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory while preserving de facto autonomy for the Armenian community in the region. This approach envisions international institutions, including the European Union (EU) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), with France, Armenia's most significant ally, taking a decisive role in guaranteeing this autonomy.



These scenarios represent a spectrum of potential outcomes in the ongoing tensions in the Karabakh region, as articulated by the Russian political analyst Sergey Markov.

