Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 1220 - RIKV 24 0221


Series RIKV 23 1220 RIKV 24 0221
Settlement Date 09/27/2023 09/27/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 27,000 11,380
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.798 / 9.650 96.247 / 9.549
Total Number of Bids Received 19 17
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 33,000 20,880
Total Number of Successful Bids 16 11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16 11
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.798 / 9.650 96.247 / 9.549
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.888 / 9.247 96.417 / 9.101
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.798 / 9.650 96.247 / 9.549
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.812 / 9.587 96.277 / 9.470
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.888 / 9.247 96.417 / 9.101
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.731 / 9.950 96.077 / 10.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.800 / 9.641 96.245 / 9.555
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.22 1.83














