Electrophoresis Reagents Market To Cross $4.2Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrophoresis Reagents Market size is estimated to reach USD 4.2 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing environmental concerns along with the surging emphasis on environmentally friendly reagents as well as practices in laboratories will drive the market growth. The rising developments in genomics and proteomics has pushed researchers to constantly seek electrophoresis reagents to offer higher sensitivity and better resolution in the detection and separation of biomolecules. The growing efforts placed by companies on exploring more sustainable options for electrophoresis reagents, such as eco-friendly materials and reduced toxic waste will further add to the industry expansion. To cite an instance, as per a study published by the Journal of Separation Science in March 2021, capillary electrophoresis emerged as an efficient as well as eco-friendly separation technology in the field of pharmaceutical, environmental, clinical, and food analysis.

Electrophoresis buffers to witness high demand

Electrophoresis reagents market share from the buffers type segment is expected to attain significant traction between 2023 and 2032. The rising scientific research in fields, such as genomics, proteomics, and molecular biology is driving the adoption of electrophoresis buffers for supporting cutting-edge experiments. The continuous advancements in electrophoresis equipment as well as techniques, including capillary and microfluidic electrophoresis is necessitating researchers and laboratories to employ specific buffers for deploying new technologies. Increasing adoption in clinical diagnostics for hemoglobinopathy screening and serum protein electrophoresis will also add to the segment growth.

Rising presence in clinical diagnostics

Based on end-use, the electrophoresis reagents market value from the clinical diagnostics segment is likely to reach significant value by 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of gel electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis in analyzing DNA fragments, identifying mutations and assessing gene expression levels. The growing number of R&D activities along with the surging deployment of clinical genetics for diagnosing various genetic disorders will prove favorable for the segment growth. For instance, QIAGEN, in January 2023, launched EZ2 Connect MDx for diagnostic laboratories to provide the IVD platform for automated sample processing for widescale usage 18 months post being made available for research.

Europe to emerge as a profitable market

Europe electrophoresis reagents market size may witness considerable growth through 2032 due to the significant advances and investments in the biopharmaceutical sector. As per Bio Deutschland, the German biotechnology sector attracted €2.3 billion in investment in 2021, post securing a record-breaking €3 billion in 2020. The booming food and beverage industry in the region has also placed strong emphasis on quality control, driving the need for electrophoresis in food safety testing and authentication. The surging environmental protection efforts along with the growing stringency related to pharmaceutical regulations will bolster the regional market outlook.

Electrophoresis Reagents Market Participants

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., and QIAGEN N.V are some of the prominent electrophoresis reagents industry contenders. These firms are placing targeted efforts on partnership strategies for technological advancements to sustain the rising market competition. For instance, in July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific inked an agreement with protein imaging technology specialist Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (AES) for combining the essential protein separation techniques and mass spectrometry for advancing therapeutic protein development via streamlined characterization.

