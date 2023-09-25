Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market Revenue To Reach USD 670 Million By 2033, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global knotless tissue control devices market size is slated to expand at ~4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 670 million by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 460 million in the year 2022. The primary growth factor for the market is the rapidly increasing number of surgeons and the radically expanding number of surgeries performed worldwide every year.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

According to a report from 2020, it was observed that more than 300 million major surgeries are performed globally each year, with almost 50 million performed in the United States and approximately 20 million done in Europe. Additionally, the continuously growing healthcare industry and the rising research and development expenditure are further expected to boost the market growth.

Increased Hysterectomy and Plastic Surgery Percentage to Drive Market Growth

The market growth of the knotless tissue control devices market can be attributed to the rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic & gynecological procedures to reduce suturing difficulty, along with the surging number of cosmetic surgeries performed every year, besides the increasing rate of hysterectomies as a treatment for uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and certain gynecological cancers, among other concerns. It was found that in 2018, the United States of America and Brazil accounted for almost 28% of all cosmetic procedures performed globally. Moreover, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year almost 600,000 hysterectomies are performed solely in the United States. These devices are gradually gaining popularity in the medical industry as they eliminate the need to tie surgical knots which can reduce operating room time and potential knot-related complications, which is also responsible for furthering the market growth in the projected years.

Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market: Regional Overview

The market is divided into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surging Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The knotless tissue control devices market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. With an increasing number of patients, there is rapid growth in the healthcare industry, as well as development in medical device companies and other healthcare infrastructure in the region. The healthcare industry in the United States stood at ~USD 810 billion in 2021. Moreover, the surging number of surgeries, including cosmetic surgeries, has led to an increased demand for knotless barbed sutures and their wider applications in both skin and deeper structures, which are expected to increase the growth rate of the market in North America.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Growth in the Europe Region

The knotless tissue control devices market in Europe is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market in the region is estimated to grow on the basis of an escalating pool of old people as well as rising aging-related complications such as hypertension, diabetes, back pain, and others, together with the elevating number of surgical operations and procedures, which primarily include bypass surgery, plastic surgery, knee and hip replacements, and others. It was found that the population of older people in the EU-27 is expected to surge from ~90.5 million in 2019 to nearly 129.8 million by 2050. Moreover, surgeries such as cesarean in the middle-aged population are also expected to boost the regional market over the projected years. In 2020, a minimum of 1.10 million cesarean sections were performed in the European Union.

Knotless Tissue Control Devices, Segmentation by Application



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Centers and Laboratory Others

The hospital segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The segment growth can be attributed to the rising global burden of diseases as well as the rising number of surgeries that involve the application of popular products such as STRATAFIX suture. Together with the uptrend of minimally invasive surgeries, this has broadened the dependency of patients on hospitals globally, resulting in the growing establishments of hospitals. For instance, a study revealed that there were over 10.000 hospitals in Colombia region in 2020. Moreover, Japan had 8,240 hospitals and the United States had 6,090 hospitals in the same time period.

Knotless Tissue Control Devices, Segmentation by Product Type



Short-term

Long-term Non-absorbable polymers

The non-absorbable polymers segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the rapidly rising demand for materials that have a very low friction coefficient, to limit the possibility of tissue damage by the denta clinics, oral surgeons, and jaw surgeons, along with the growing rate of oral and maxillofacial surgery globally. Furthermore, product developments such as those made by Dolphin Sutures (Futura Surgicare Pvt Ltd), which recently expanded its dental product portfolio in India for the first time with the introduction of non-absorbable polytetrafluoroethylene sutures, TEFLENE, are expected to contribute significantly to segment growth over the forecasted period.

Request for Customization of this Report @

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the knotless tissue control devices market that are profiled by Research Nester are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries, LP, Dalent LLC, Acera Surgical, Kerecis, Guard Medical Inc., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd., Grapheal, Smith & Nephew plc, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market



Ethicon, Inc. a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson launched the ECHELON 3000 Stapler which is a digitally enabled device that will provide surgeons with simple, one-handed powered articulation and help with the needs of their patients. Smith & Nephew plc, a portfolio medical technology company expanded its line of advanced healing solutions for rotator cuff repair with the launch of HEALICOIL KNOTLESS Suture Anchor.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.



Urethral Dilators Market Forecast

Capillary Electrophoresis Market Forecast

Venturi Mask Market Forecast

Single-cell Omics Market Forecast

Essential Thrombocythemia Market Forecast

Antibody Validation Market Forecast

Medical Adhesives Tape Market Forecast

Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Forecast

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Forecast

Cell Culture Media Market Forecast

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Forecast

Cell Viability Assays Market Forecast

Stem Cell Banking Market Forecast

Blood Platelets Market Forecast Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Diagnostics Market Forecast





Tags Knotless Tissue Control Device Nonabsorbable polymer Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Trauma Centers Laboratory Long term Related Links