Protein A Resins Market Capitalizes On Monoclonal Antibody Rush: Prediction Of US$ 1,477.01 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

US dominates North America's protein A resin market (93.5%) due to biopharmaceutical growth and enhanced quality control.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The protein a resins market is projected to reach US$ 677.84 million in 2023. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights, the market would likely reach US$ 1,477.01 million by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%.Protein A resins are used in the creation of monoclonal antibodies at a remarkable rate. Demand for monoclonal antibodies has skyrocketed in therapeutic fields like cancer, autoimmune, neurological, and inflammatory illnesses. Naturally, the development and research of therapeutic antibodies is where the attention of top pharmaceutical corporations is focused. This will advance the medical industry as a whole. The investigation of monoclonal antibodies, the expedited speed of drug development assumed by the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and increased investment in synthetic biology are some prevalent reasons driving the industry ahead.Request A Sample Copy of This Research Report!The rising demand for protein-engineered products utilized for therapeutics and vaccine development by the biopharma industries is expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, elevated demand for pre-packed disposable columns positively impacts the market. Government fundings for new research are likely to be high in developed countries such as the United States. This is additionally underpinned by superior quality infrastructure held by the country. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry is making substantial efforts to advance the medical field and bridge the gap between patients and healthcare facilities by working on therapeutics' cost-effectiveness.Progress in Demand for monoclonal antibodies research is expected to uplift the market. It is also expected to unveil noteworthy growth prospects for players showing interest in this market. Manufacturers are also considering shifting their base to emerging territories like China and Japan, which show notable demand for protein A resins.Top Highlights from the FMI's Analysis of the Protein A Resins Market:The United States protein A resins industry is expected to acquire more than 93.5% value share of the North America market.Within Europe, the United Kingdom protein A resins industry is expected to take 24.1% of the pie in 2033.The China market is anticipated to enlarge at a CAGR of 9.8% over the upcoming years.High demand for natural protein A resin is expected to yield a large market share in 2023.Under the matrix category, the agarose-composed matrix of protein A resins is expected to record 85.8% of the market share in 2023.The antibody purification segment is projected to gain 74.8% of the global market.The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment is expected to emerge as the chief end user of the market, gaining as high as 79.2% of the market in 2023.Newsflash Straight from Leading Market Players:Navigo Proteins GmbH introduced an affinity resin extracted from a baculovirus insect cell known as glycoprotein gp64 in June 2022. For the success of this process, precision capture technology was deployed. This resin can be employed for the vaccine production process.Agilent Technologies joined forces with Delaware State University in September 2022 to accelerate the base of minority students who opt for STEM careers.Tosoh Biosciences LLC finalized its acquisition of Semba Biosciences in October 2021. The latter is a privately held prominent innovator in multi-column chromatography (MCC) technology and instrumentation. With this recent development, the former company is expected to observe ease in the downstream purification of biologics.Navigo and Repligen fulfilled their co-development of a new affinity ligand in September 2021.The Life Sciences operations of GE Healthcare were obtained by Danaher Corporation and remarketed as Cytiva in May 2021.Delve into In-Depth Protein A Resins Market Analysis with Exclusive Discounts. Unlock Insights and Opportunities now:Key Players in the Market are:GE HealthcareThermo Fisher ScientificKaneka Corporation,JNC CorporationPurolite Life SciencesBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.JSR Corporation (JSR Life Sciences LLC)RepligenTosoh Bioscience, Merck Group (Merck Millipore)Novasep Holdings SAS, Agilent Technologies, Inc.GenScript, Abcam PLC (Expedeon Ltd.)Avantor Inc.Takara Bio, PerkinElmer, Inc.Suzhou Nanomicro Technology Co., LtdProtein A Resins Market by Category:Product:Natural Protein A ResinRecombinant Protein A ResinMatrix:Agarose-based MatrixGlass or Silica-based MatrixOrganic Polymer-based MatrixApplication:ImmunoprecipitationAntibody PurificationEnd User:Biopharmaceutical ManufacturersClinical Research LaboratoriesAcademic InstitutesRegion:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaThe Middle East and Africa (MEA)Author By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Cosmetology Market Share : The global cosmetology market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 316.05 billion by 2033, following a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube