Newport Coast Yacht Charters Announces Fine Dining Collaboration With The Shorebird Restaurant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht For Charter

2023 Sunseeker Manhattan for Rent

Shorebird Restaurant Food Plate

Newport Beach Luxury Private Yacht Rental Company Elevates Charter Services With Premier Dining Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters , the renowned provider of luxury private yacht charters, is delighted to announce an exclusive collaboration with The Shorebird Restaurant , a fine dining restaurant nestled on the harbor waterfront in Newport Beach, California.This partnership aims to redefine luxury yacht charters by combining luxury private yacht charters with exquisite onboard fine dining and post-cruise celebrations.Effective immediately, guests embarking on Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters' cruises will have the opportunity to elevate their boat rental experience with the addition of fine catering from The Shorebird Restaurant. This partnership enables charter guests to savor a culinary journey that matches the grandeur of their yacht adventure.The Newport Coast Yacht Charter fleet departs from the docks directly located behind The Shorebird Restaurant and share the same parking structure. Thus, this collaboration of charter cruises and fine-dining offers a seamless transition from sea to table. Guests can indulge in carefully crafted menus featuring a delectable array of gourmet dishes, prepared by The Shorebird Restaurant's acclaimed chefs. Choosing from a broad selection of nigiri sushi, sashimi, sushi rolls and fresh oysters, the culinary offerings promise to delight even the most discerning palates.At the conclusion of the charter guests are welcome to walk up the dock ramp to the restaurant where their table will be waiting to experience the restaurant's full menu options.In addition, as a token of appreciation for choosing Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters, all charter guests will receive a complimentary appetizer at The Shorebird Restaurant, ensuring their post-cruise dining experience is as memorable as their time at sea. Additionally, free onsite parking will be provided to all charter guests, making the entire experience convenient and stress-free."We are thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with The Shorebird Restaurant," said Jackson Willett, Owner at Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters."This collaboration represents a marriage of luxury private yacht charters and fine gastronomy, offering our guests the opportunity to relish not only the beauty of the ocean but also the culinary excellence of Newport Beach. It's a perfect pairing, and we can't wait to share it with our guests."The Shorebird Restaurant, located on the picturesque Newport Beach peninsula, is renowned for its commitment to crafting unforgettable dining experiences. With seating views of iconic Newport Harbor and chef-driven recipes, made from scratch daily, The Shorebird Restaurant uses only the freshest seafood and the highest quality ingredients in all their dishes. The Shorebird is a culinary gem that enhances Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters' dedication to luxury and excellence.This collaboration between Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters and The Shorebird Restaurant marks a new elevation in luxury yacht charters in the Orange County area. Whether it's a romantic getaway, a corporate event, or a milestone celebration, guests can now embark on a journey that combines the serenity of the open sea with the pleasures of exceptional cuisine.

Jackson Willett

Newport Coast Marine LLC

+1 949-400-3689



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters