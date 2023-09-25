Global Knife Market Sizing, Forecast And Industry Analysis 2023-2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Knife Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The knife market is forecasted to grow by USD 811.3 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period.

The report on the knife market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features, rising number of restaurants, and growing demand for premium knives.

The knife market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Type



Fixed blade

Folding blade Side slide

By Geographical Landscape



Europe

North America

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing number of outdoor recreation and adventure activities as one of the prime reasons driving the knife market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing importance of visual appeal in dishes and growing technological integration in knives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the knife market covers the following areas:



Knife market sizing

Knife market forecast Knife market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knife market vendors. Also, the knife market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Apex Tool Group LLC

Bettcher Industries Inc.

Dexter Russell

Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG

Gerber Gear

Hyde Group Holdings Ltd.

Kai Corp.

Klein Tools Inc.

MAC Knife Inc.

Messermeister Inc.

Morakniv AB

Olfa Co. Ltd.

Pacific Handy Cutter Inc.

Q.E.P. Co. Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

TOJIRO Co. Ltd.

U.S. Blade Manufacturing Co.

Victorinox AG Wilh. Werhahn KG

