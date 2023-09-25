Label-Free Detection Market Size & Share To Surpass $1058.4 Million By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Label-free Detection Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1058.4 Million by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The global Label-free Detection market grew to USD 540.2 Million in 2022.

Label-free Detection employs optics-based biosensors to transform biological binding reactions into signals without relying on fluorescent or other detection labels. This method allows for the real-time monitoring of alterations resulting from the binding of analytes to ligands immobilized on a biosensor surface, all without artificial manipulation of individual assay components.

Key Highlights



By Product and Service segment, the Consumables segment is anticipated to mention the market's fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Technology, the Bio-Layer Interferometry segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.

By Application, Binding Thermodynamics will lead the market during the projected period.

The market was ruled by North America in 2022 with a revenue share of 38.90%. The Asia Pacific area is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.



The growth of the Label-free Detection market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the increasing focus on drug discovery and development has driven the demand for Label-free Detection technologies. Label-free methods provide valuable insights into target identification, drug discovery, and characterization, leading to faster and more efficient drug development processes. Secondly, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune diseases, has fueled the need for advanced diagnostic tools. Label-free Detection techniques enable early detection and diagnosis of diseases, leading to improved patient outcomes. Additionally, Label-free Detection technologies are extensively used in personalized medicine, which help select the most effective treatment options based on individual patient characteristics.

Top Companies in The Global Label-free Detection Market



Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation) (U.S.)

Horiba Ltd. (Japan)

Nicoya Lifesciences (Canada)

Malvern Panalytical (UK)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) Fluidic Analytics (Switzerland)



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Label-free Detection Industry

The development of the Label-free Detection market may be impacted by several variables. Some of these factors include:



Increasing demand for drug discovery and development: Label-free Detection methods are being increasingly adopted in the pharmaceutical industry to screen and profile potential drug candidates. These techniques enable more rapid and precise drug discovery by providing real-time and dynamic study of molecular interactions. For example, Label-free Detection enabled researchers to identify and characterize potential drug targets and lead compounds in the early stages of drug development, leading to the discovery of new therapeutic drugs.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: The desire for more effective diagnostic tools is being driven by the increasing number of chronic illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular problems, and diabetes. Label-free Detection methods offer the advantage of being non-invasive and providing real-time analysis, making them suitable for early disease detection and monitoring.

For example, Label-free Detection technologies such as surface plasmon resonance (SPR) have been used in cancer research to detect and monitor tumor markers in patient samples, allowing for early diagnosis and personalized treatment.

Advancements in technology: The continuous improvements in Label-free Detection technologies, such as optical biosensors, acoustic wave sensors, and mass spectrometry, are driving market growth. These technologies are becoming more sensitive, selective, and user-friendly, making them more accessible for various applications. For Example, recently developed label-free optical biosensors utilize novel materials and designs, offering higher sensitivity and improved performance for detecting and analyzing biomolecules in different research and diagnostic settings. Growing focus on personalized medicine: The rise of personalized medicine, which aims to provide tailored treatment options based on an individual's unique genetic makeup and molecular characteristics, contributes to the growth of the Label-free Detection market. Label-free Detection methods enable researchers and clinicians to individually study and analyze biomarkers and therapeutic targets. For example, Label-free Detection techniques such as surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) have been used to identify and analyze biomarkers and genetic variations associated with personalized medicine, aiding in developing targeted therapies.



Top Trends in the Global Label-free Detection Market

One of the top market trends in the Label-free Detection market is the integration of different label-free technologies into a single platform. This enables researchers to obtain data from multiple techniques simultaneously, providing a more comprehensive understanding of complex biological systems. For example, Corning's Epic System combines optical, impedance, and spectrometric detection technologies, allowing researchers to measure cell-based assays in a label-free, multiplexed manner. The rising demand for high-throughput, label-free screening is another noteworthy trend. Label-free Detection systems that can process huge samples and deliver quick analysis are in high demand among pharmaceutical corporations and research organizations. Consequently, companies like Attana AB have developed automated systems that simultaneously analyze hundreds to thousands of samples, enabling faster screening of potential drug candidates.

Recent Development of the Global Label-free Detection Market



August 2022: Bruker Corporation has unveiled its latest offerings, including the nanoElute 2 nano-LC system, MetaboScape software, and TASQ 2023 software. These advancements support fluxomics research and incorporate PaSERs intelligent acquisition for improved studies in protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and metaproteomics applications. Notably, nanoElute 2 introduces nano-LC enhancements that facilitate automated single-cell sample preparation using the label-free ProteoCHIP on the CellenONE platform. April 2022: Sartorius has introduced the Octet SF3, marking the debut of the SPR system within the Sartorius Octet line. The Octet SF3 represents a cutting-edge SPR instrument, providing robust, high-throughput, and low-maintenance capabilities for characterizing biomolecular interactions.

Market Drivers

Label-free techniques represent a relatively recent advancement in the field of high-throughput screening, offering a means to explore biomolecular interactions without relying on spatial interference or encountering issues related to the auto-fluorescence or quenching effects associated with labeled substances. Initially, label-free technologies faced a limitation in terms of throughput. However, introducing label-free systems based on Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) with enhanced throughput capabilities has substantially improved overall operational efficiency while delivering the high-quality data essential for making well-informed decisions. For instance, in September 2021, TA Instrument Systems, a subsidiary of Waters Corporation, unveiled two noteworthy products: the TMA 450RH and the Discovery SA. The TMA 450RH enables measurements of the dimensional compatibility of materials while maintaining precise control over temperature and humidity conditions. On the other hand, Discovery SA finds application in pharmaceutical development by evaluating the influence of moisture on the crystalline structure of drug products during processing and storage, directly impacting the efficacy of these drug products.

Market Restraints

Label-free Detection devices have a premium price tag primarily because they incorporate advanced features and functionalities. For example, a standard bio-layer interferometry system can range from USD 50,000 to USD 300,000. Agilent's XCELLigence systems, designed for academic and industrial applications, fall within a price bracket from USD 50,000 to USD 500,000, depending on factors like throughput options. This pricing places such instruments beyond the financial reach of companies operating with constrained research and development budgets, thereby hindering market expansion. In addition, academic research laboratories also encounter challenges in acquiring these instruments due to limited financial resources. Furthermore, the substantial initial expenses and ongoing maintenance costs, coupled with weekly upkeep expenditures associated with surface plasmon resonance (SPR) systems, confine label-free platforms to well-funded laboratories and academic core facilities. The complexity of SPR platforms also makes them less suitable for multi-user laboratories.

Market Opportunities

Numerous Asian economies have also adapted their regulations, policies, and guidelines to encourage investments, innovation, and commercialization, resulting in an upsurge in research activities within the life science industry. Over time, China's pharmaceutical industry has shifted its focus from primarily manufacturing generics and imitation drugs to emphasizing research and development of innovative treatments. Several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, including Lonza, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, have announced their intentions to invest in life science R&D initiatives in emerging markets in the coming years. These increased investments will further stimulate R&D activities, creating various growth opportunities for market players. For instance, in March 2022, Lonza AG, a pharmaceutical company, unveiled the completion of a laboratory expansion at its API manufacturing site in Nansha, China. Specifically, for the clinical supply of highly powerful APIs (HPAPIs), this expansion sought to improve the abilities and capacity of development laboratories and kilogram-scale cGMP manufacturing laboratories.

Report Segmentation of the Global Label-free Detection Market

Product & Service Analysis

The consumables segment is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. Single Layer segment accounted for the most significant market growth in 2022. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors' increased R&D efforts, the rising demand for customized medicine and drug discovery, and improvements in Label-free Detection technologies are the main factors supporting the growing popularity of the consumer market. The expanding R&D efforts in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are one of the critical reasons promoting the expansion of this industry. Label-free Detection technology offers various advantages, such as higher sensitivity, flexibility, and the ability to measure in real time, which makes it a preferred choice for researchers. As a result, there is a growing demand for consumables such as sensor chips, microplates, and reagents used in Label-free Detection systems.

Technology Analysis

Bio-Layer Interferometry is anticipated to have maximum market growth during the projected timeframe. BLI is a technique that allows researchers to study biomolecular interactions in real-time without needing labels or modifications to the molecules of interest. Due to its advantages over traditional label-based techniques, this method has gained popularity in various research fields, including drug discovery, molecular biology, and diagnostics. One of the key drivers of the growth in the BLI segment is the increasing demand for Label-free Detection methods in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. BLI provides a fast and reliable way to measure drug candidates' binding kinetics and affinity with their targets, which is crucial in the drug discovery. This helps identify and optimize potential drug candidates more efficiently, reducing costs and time for drug development.

Application Analysis

Binding Thermodynamics is expected to boost the market during the forecast period owing to the surge in requirement for novel therapeutics and diagnostics, the rise in chronic diseases, and the widespread adoption of Label-free Detection techniques. Moreover, technological advancements have contributed to the growth of the binding thermodynamics segment. Several innovative Label-free Detection techniques, such as isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC), bio-layer interferometry (BLI), and surface plasmon resonance (SPR), have been developed and commercialized. These techniques provide high sensitivity, real-time analysis, and the ability to study various biomolecular interactions. They have become indispensable tools for researchers and scientists studying binding thermodynamics.

End User Analysis

Academic and Research Institutes will dominate the market's growth during the projected period. The development of the Label-free Detection market in educational and research institutes can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, Label-free Detection offers a more accurate and reliable biomolecular interaction measurement than labeled techniques. Researchers can acquire more precise data and better understand biological processes and mechanisms by removing the bias and interference that labels introduce. Additionally, Label-free Detection provides real-time monitoring of biomolecular interactions, allowing researchers to analyze dynamic binding events and study kinetics. This capability is crucial in academic and research institutes, where scientists often explore novel interactions and pathways.

Market Segmentation

By Product & Service



Instruments

Consumables



Biosensor Chips



Microplates

Reagents & Kits Software and Service

By Technology



Surface Plasmon Resonance

Bio-Layer Interferometry

Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

Differential Scanning Calorimetry Other Technologies



By Application



Binding Kinetics

Binding Thermodynamics

HIT Confirmation

Lead Generation

Endogenous Receptor Detection Other Applications

By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization Other End Users

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



