Increasing Digestive Problems Are Expected To Propel The Global Soluble Fibers Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soluble Fibers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soluble fibers market is expected to grow from $4.67 billion in 2022 to $5.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.

The soluble fibers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides soluble fibers market statistics, including soluble fibers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a soluble fibers market share, detailed soluble fibers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the soluble fibers industry.

This soluble fibers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the soluble fibers market. Major companies operating in the soluble fibers market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2021, Cargill, a US-based food corporation, launched soluble fibers.

Cargill's new soluble fibers will enable sugar reduction up to 30% as well as the calorie reduction and fiber enrichment in ice cream, as well as confectionery, bakery goods, fillings, cereals, and dairy, whilst maintaining desired appearance, taste and texture. Cargill is investing USD35m in Europe to add the soluble fibers to its current broad portfolio of starches, sweeteners and texturizers.

North America was the largest region in the soluble fibers market in 2022. The regions covered in the soluble fibers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the soluble fibers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Increasing digestive problems are expected to propel the soluble fibers market going forward. Digestive issues are gastrointestinal disorders that affect the digestive tract, often known as the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Digestive tract problem symptoms include bleeding, bloating, constipation or diarrhea, and heartburn. Soluble fiber aids digestion and blood sugar control by softening stool and preventing constipation.

For instance, in April 2020, according to a survey by the American Gastroenterological Association covering 33 countries on 6 continents regarding the prevalence of and factors associated with functional gastrointestinal disorders, among the 73, 076 adult respondents, more than 40% of persons worldwide have FGIDs, which affect the quality of life and health care use. Additionally, in May 2020, News Medical, a UK-based open-access medical information company, said four people worldwide experience functional gastrointestinal diseases of varying severity for every 10 adults. Therefore, the increasing digestive problems will drive the growth of the soluble fibers market.

The soluble fibers market consists of sales of lentils, nuts, oats, pectins, gums, inulin-type fructans and beans. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Major players in the soluble fibers market are Tate & Lyle PLC, DowDuPont, Nexira Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, TIC Gums Inc., Taiyo International, Psyllium Labs LLC, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill Incorporation, Fiberstar Inc., Marshall Ingredients, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Fenchem, and Tereos S.A.

Reasons to Purchase



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Tate & Lyle PLC

DowDuPont

Nexira Inc

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

TIC Gums Inc

Taiyo International

Psyllium Labs LLC

Wacker Chemie AG

Cargill Incorporation

Fiberstar Inc

Marshall Ingredients

PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd

Fenchem Tereos S.A.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Soluble Fibers Market





Global Soluble Fibers Market Global Soluble Fibers Market Tags Dietary Fiber Functional Food Prebiotics Soluble Fiber Soluble Fibre id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />