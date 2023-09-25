3D Technology Market Size Is Anticipated To Grow $703.4 Billion By 2030 | Growing At A CAGR Of 16.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Technology Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the 3D technology Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global 3D technology market size is expected to reach $703.4 billion by 2030 from $171.4 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

3D technology is delivering three-dimensional views of the captured images or data. There is an increase in demand for 3D technology based products in various application sectors such as entertainment, healthcare, aerospace, government & defense, entertainment & automobile, and industrial segments. 3D technology creates highly accurate and precise image of an object. Use of 3D technology in various application segments is projected to help save production time and cost. Designers get a readymade tool to have an intuitive understanding of the feasibility of any product right at the initial stages.

3D technology is an emerging sector that is being embraced by business nowadays, to improve the shopping experience as well as to simplify the working process, the demand for 3D technology has increased. The applications of 3D technologies include 3D modeling, 3D printing, 3D visualization, 3D display, and others. Increase in adoption of 3D technologies in various application areas such as healthcare, aerospace, entertainment, and architecture, drives the growth of the 3D technology market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the 3D technology industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 3D technology market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the 3D technology industry include:

⦁3D Systems Corporation

⦁American Paper Optics

⦁Autodesk Inc.

⦁ExOne Company

⦁Panasonic Corporation

⦁Stratasys Ltd.

⦁TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH

⦁Hexagon AB

⦁Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

The 3D printing technology market is witnessing growth due to the conducive environment. Furthermore, 3D concept to aerospace is a very exciting idea as 3D printer technology has the ability to manufacture light structures. Also, 3D printing technology has the ability to deliver parts which are strong enough and allow to fly. With the help of 3D printing technology, it is possible to manufacture light material structure and eliminate need of heavy bolts and nuts.

The prominent factors that impact the 3D technology market size include rise in demand for 3D technology in entertainment industry, surge in demand for 3D technology-based devices in consumer electronics, and government initiatives toward the use of 3D product. However, high maintenance costs of 3D devices restricts the 3D technology market growth.

On the contrary, high adoption of 3D cameras, scanners, sensors, printers, and displays in military and defense is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the growth of the global 3D technology industry during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 3D technology market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall 3D technology market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and 3D technology market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current 3D technology market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the 3D technology market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the revenue share of key vendors.

