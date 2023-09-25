European nations hope for mild winter to tackle record gas prices

(MENAFN) As European countries brace themselves for a second consecutive winter without Russian natural gas, there is a collective hope for milder weather conditions to alleviate the record-high gas prices witnessed last year. The European Union (EU) has been compelled to resort to expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports as a substitute for Russian gas.



According to John Roberts, an energy security specialist associated with the UK-based research platform Methinks, the forthcoming winter's gas prices will be heavily contingent on the prevailing weather conditions. A very mild winter, akin to the one experienced last year, is deemed "crucial" for the EU countries, he asserted.



The European gas markets have been grappling with significant volatility, owing to a confluence of factors. These include excessive heat conditions, gas plant maintenance activities, and most recently, industrial strikes at major LNG facilities in Australia.



The volatility in these markets stems from a series of energy crises that initially emerged due to supply-demand imbalances in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. These crises have only deepened due to mounting concerns regarding gas supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MENAFN25092023000045015682ID1107134984