Prince Faisal Checks Up On Jordanian Athletes At Asian Games

Hangzhou, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordanian Olympic Committee and member of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee, checked up on Jordanian athletes, who are participating in the 2023 Asian Games held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
During a visit on Monday to the mission's headquarters in the tournament's players' village, Prince Faisal met with the national team players, their technical staff, and the mission's administrative staff, and was briefed on their preparations and aspirations for their participation.
Prince Faisal also looked first hand at the administrative preparations for the mission, stressing that the Jordanian Olympic Committee crews are committed to meeting the mission's needs and ensuring their comfort.
He voiced his confidence in the Jordanian athletes to achieve the best results and outcomes in the 19th edition of the Asian Games.
