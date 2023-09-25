Jordan, France Talk Legal Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- Minister of Justice Ahmad Ziadat, before
submitting his resignation ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle, welcomed French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison and an accompanying delegation on Monday to discuss cementing cooperation in the legal field to serve justice and the rule of law.
During the meeting, Ziadat reiterated the strong partnership between the two nations, as Jordan and France have numerous agreements regarding legal aid, extradition, and multilateral legal and judicial matters.
Grandmaison, for his part, expressed his hope to develop legal cooperation with Jordan and maintain coordination between the two countries in various fields.
