BIO-TECHNE ISSUES 2023 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

"I am proud of the progress the team continues to make building a sustainable, durable and growing business," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Bio-Techne's commitment to its employees and surrounding communities, paired with a focus on innovation, governance and operational integrity, enables the team to grow the organization in a responsible manner and deliver the products necessary to develop and advance the next-generation of therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics that improve global healthcare."

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,200 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

