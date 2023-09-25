Renalytix To Report Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2023 On September 28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) will report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, September 28, 2023, before market open. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results and key topics including business strategy, partnerships and regulatory and reimbursement processes, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (BST).



Conference Call Details:

To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here . Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided in order for interested parties to join the conference call.

Webcast Registration link: