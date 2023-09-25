Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 22 September 2023:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1091.2p



- including income, 1094.3p



The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1097.5p

- including income, 1100.6p