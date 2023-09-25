Global Exosomes Market Size To Reach USD 3.08 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Exosomes have been progressively developed for disease therapy and diagnosis as the functions of exosomes in disease pathophysiological pathways have become understood. Exosome-mediated intercellular communication appears to have a role in the pathogenesis of a variety of diseases, including cancer, neurodegeneration, and other diseases.

Rapid scientific advances in exosome research and development, such as exosome-based nano-theranostics platforms, and designer exosomes, have facilitated highly promising diagnostic and therapeutic applications, sparking significant efforts for their translation into the clinical field. Exosome nanotechnology developments have opened up future opportunities in exosome-related physiology, biochemistry, pathology, and therapies, creating a solid basis for scientists to build and develop exosome-based nano-theranostics systems. Exosome engineering is a novel subject that has emerged as a result of many biotechnological approaches. Exosome engineering aims to accomplish a variety of objectives, including directing exosomes to a specific tissue or cell, loading exogenous drugs, proteins, or nucleic acids into exosomes, and enriching an endogenous molecule into the lumen of exosomes or on their surface. Recently, advanced research studies have integrated numerous exosome engineering methodologies to create designer exosomes, which are highly specialized exosomes.



Most biotechnology companies have preferred exosomes, like other fields of fundamental science, because of their expected lucrative future opportunities, which has pushed companies to engage and invest in exosome-based research and development. As a result, some companies have received funding to help promote the commercialization of a certain exosomal product. For instance, Codiak Bioscience, which was launched in 2015 and is one of the largest developers of exosome-based therapies, aims to develop advanced targeted medication delivery platforms for neuronal cells using modified exosomes. Furthermore, one of the company's key objectives is to develop large-scale exosome production workflows. Exopharm is developing exosome-based regenerative medicine solutions, which currently include a system for downstream analysis and two products. Exopharm's downstream technology, known as LEAP technology, is based on chromatography and is used to separate ultrapure exosomes for pharmaceutical purposes.

Rising prevalence of cancers can be attributable to steady market revenue growth. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates of cancer prevalence and mortality from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were roughly 19.3 million new cases of cancer in 2020, with 18.1 million excluding nonmelanoma skin cancer and nearly 10.0 million cancer deaths. In 2020, it was estimated that over 1.8 million new cancer cases would be identified in the United States, with over 0.6 million individuals dying from the disease. Over the last decade, the number of clinical studies aimed at understanding the biology and activity of exosomes in cancer development and metastasis has increased dramatically, resulting in exosome protein biomarker discovery for various types of cancer, which is driving market revenue growth.

However, high costs of isolation and purification process have resulted in decreased production of exosomes, which is hindering adoption of exosomes for increasing clinical applications. Despite major investment in this particular research area, problems like inefficient separation techniques, a lack of unique biomarkers, and a lack of high-resolution visualization tools limit understanding of exosomes, which is hindering market growth.

