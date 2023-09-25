Hamilton Announces Studioh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hamilton , an experiential event marketing agency, introduces StudioHSM, their in-house creative studio focusing on strategy, creativity, and performance measurement. StudioH is embedded in the foundation of every project, enhancing Hamilton's offerings by providing immersive brand experiences that inspire participants to connect with brands.With an emphasis on“experience first,” StudioH focuses on developing campaigns and experiences to evoke emotional connectivity with audiences to help drive exceptional outcomes. Hamilton believes that every brand experience presents an opportunity for clients to tell a unique and compelling brand story."StudioH is the boutique creative agency that our clients crave. While building beautiful structures was enough in the past, 'build it, and they will come' is simply not enough anymore. Brands are requiring deeper, more robust creative solutions, and attendees want to engage, experience, learn, and connect differently, and on their terms," Josh Frisbie, Hamilton VP Creative.StudioH centers on creating memorable, engaging brand experiences that resonate with attendees and drive results.“We are excited to announce the formalization of StudioH, our strategic, creative, digital, and performance measurement agency. While these functions have been in-house for years, now is the time to combine them for the best utilization and maximum impact for our clients and their brands. The early response has been overwhelmingly positive as it deepens our relationship while offering additional much-needed services,” says Jason Weddle, Hamilton CEO.About HamiltonHamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and worldwide. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.

