US Light Energy Recognized As One Of The Top Solar Contractors For 2023

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- US Light Energy , a leading renewable energy development company, is proud to announce that Solar Power World has listed them as a Top Solar Contractor in several categories. Solar Power World's rankings acknowledge US Light Energys' continued commitment to excellence in developing renewable energy solutions for residential, small commercial, and municipal customers.Solar Power World is the industry's leading technology, development, and installation news source. Their 2023 Top Solar Contractors List ranks applicants according to their influence in the U.S. solar industry in 2022. Ranks are determined by the number of kilowatts (DC) a company was involved with installing in 2022 in the United States.Since ranking nationally at 162 in 2020, US Light Energy has steadily climbed the charts to land at 96 for 2023! Their home state of New York yielded even higher rankings . Here is a comprehensive list of Solar Power World's rankings of US Light Energy:US LIGHT ENERGY RANKS:- #2 – DEVELOPER (New York)- #7 – COMMUNITY SOLAR (Nationwide)- #14 – OVERALL (New York, all categories)- #17 - DEVELOPER (Nationwide)- #96 – OVERALL (Nationwide, all categories)US Light Energy is pleased to be highly ranked by Solar Power World. With unwavering determination, US Light Energy looks forward to developing and delivering outstanding renewable energy solutions to its valued customers, leading the charge for a new generation.About the Company:US Light Energy is a New York-based distributed generation energy development company specializing in Community Solar facilities and renewable energy solutions for residential, small commercial, and municipal customers. They manage the development process, working on behalf of all the stakeholders: land and business owners, local authorities (AHJ's), engineers, vendors, contractors, and financiers throughout the origination, design, permitting, and construction processes. With more than 30 years of combined Solar PV, Energy Industry, and Real Estate Development experience, US Light Energy creates distributed renewable energy solutions where everyone can be proud to participate and help create a better future for future generations and the planet.

