Meals Of Hope, Inc. Announces New Vice President Of Franchise Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Meals of Hope, Inc., a leading non-profit organization committed to ending hunger and food insecurity, is excited to announce the promotion of Jack Day to the position of Vice President of Franchise Development, effective October 1, 2023.



Jack previously held the position of Director of Franchise Operations. Under his leadership in this role, Meals of Hope pioneered the development of a franchise system for non-profit organizations, and successfully awarded 8 franchise territories out of the 64 planned since 2022. His commitment to the mission and vision of Meals of Hope, paired with his dedication to franchise operations, has positioned Jack to lead this next chapter in the organization's expansion.



Stephen Popper, Founder, President, and CEO of Meals of Hope, says, "We're thrilled to see Jack's growth and dedication to our cause. His knowledge and expertise gained from helping to build the franchise system from the ground up, combined with his knowledge of the advanced systems and legal issues required for effective franchise development, make him uniquely qualified to drive our mission forward in this new role. We are confident in his ability to spearhead our franchise development endeavors."



Since inception in 2007 and incorporation in 2009, Meals of Hope has been on the offensive in the fight to end hunger. Meals of Hope has achieved significant milestones, including the packing of nearly 100 million meals for communities in need by late 2023. This promotion will further strengthen the organization's efforts to combat food insecurity through its franchising initiative, allowing for deeper efforts into individual states and subsequently feeding more people.



“The best part of working at Meals of Hope is the opportunity to have a positive impact on people's lives. In this role, in addition to helping those that are hungry and food insecure, we are also creating opportunities for people across the country to own their own for-profit business, earning a good living, while also giving back to their community. I can't think of a better combination, and I am excited to play a part in the growth of this business going forward”. Day added,“The Packing Partners that we have brought on board through the franchise system are a dedicated and energetic team, and our opportunity has resonated across the spectrum from Gen Z's to retirees.”



About Meals of Hope, Inc.:



Meals of Hope, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to end hunger and food insecurity. The organization operates 15 mobile food pantries that serve 4,000 families per week in Lee and Collier Counties, Florida. In addition to its mobile food pantries, Meals of Hope conducts out-of-school programs, packing 10,000 backpacks monthly with food for school children and their families. During summer, the organization collaborates with local YMCA's to provide free hot breakfast and lunch to children. Moreover, Meals of Hope holds meal packing events nationwide and has recently embarked on a franchising venture to extend its reach and impact.



