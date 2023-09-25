USB Cable Market Size Is Projected To Hit $69.86 Billion By 2031 At A CAGR Of 20.24%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on USB Cable Market by Type, Functionality, Product Type, Application, Industry Vertical, Charging Power Delivery: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The USB cable market was valued at $12.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $69.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031.

According to insights of CXOs of leading companies, USB cables are an important accessory that helps in transferring data quickly and charging devices. USB cables are used to supply electric power and communication between computers, peripherals, and other computers via a wide variety of USB connectors. They are inexpensive and allow connecting multiple devices using a single cable.

The report depicts the top factors and technology trends that drive the growth of the USB cable market. It also provides a widespread study of changing market dynamics, current investment pockets, major segments, and competitive landscape. These data have come out to be highly beneficial for the key players to gain useful understandings and visions on the overall market scenario.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, driving factors, restraints, and key areas of investment. The report features the strategies adopted by key players to maintain their foothold in the USB cable market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their revenue share and sustain intense competition in the USB cable industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The company profile section of the USB cable market report covers strategic developments, business overview, product offerings, and financial performance of the companies. It also highlights the strategies adopted by companies such as products launch, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, research & development investment, and regional expansion in the past few years.

Some of the major key players of the global USB cable market include,

. Belkin

. Bose Corporation

. Digilent Inc

. Future Technology Devices International Ltd

. ION Audio

. Nikon Corporation

. Panasonic Corporation

. Samsung Electronics Co

. Tripp Lite

. Xilinc Inc

Some of the prime drivers of the USB cable industry are surge in demand for consumer electronics, rise in penetration of video in demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance devices, and increase in number of data centers, which is opportunistic for the market growth. Considering these factors, the USB cable market is estimated to experience rapid growth in the future.

In addition, USB cables find ample use in the industrial sector for digital image processing and clean signal transfer, due to the robust nature of the connector system. Ongoing technological improvements in this low-cost, easy, affordable data transfer system imply that the USB cable market share will undergo significant growth in the coming years.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the USB cable market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing USB cable market opportunity.

. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

