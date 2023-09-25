Metagenomic Sequencing Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 7.1 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Market Research that Inspires Growth

The surge in interest for personalized medicine and precision healthcare is anticipated to drive the expansion of the metagenomic sequencing market.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to the latest metagenomic sequencing market analysis report released by Fact.MR, the global Metagenomic Sequencing Market size witnessed a total revenue of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. The market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected 17.6% expansion anticipated from 2023 to 2033. By the conclusion of the forecast period, it is anticipated that the market will attain a significant valuation of US$ 7.1 Billion.Among the various types within the market, Reagents & Consumables are anticipated to be the primary revenue drivers. Their growth is estimated to exhibit an impressive CAGR of over 17.4% from 2023 to 2033.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Unlocking the Microbiome: Metagenomic Sequencing as a Key Driver for Market ExpansionMarket expansion in this field is primarily propelled by several key factors. These include a heightened demand for microbiome research, continuous technological advancements, a widening range of applications across various domains, increased investments in research and development, a growing awareness of precision medicine, and the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases.Metagenomic sequencing serves as a vital method for examining genetic material sourced from environmental samples like soil, water, and air, as well as biological specimens such as feces or skin swabs. This process encompasses the extraction of DNA or RNA from a given sample, followed by sequencing the genetic material using high-throughput sequencing technologies like Illumina or PacBio sequencing.The human microbiome's pivotal role in human health and disease has piqued the interest of researchers, who are increasingly focused on scrutinizing its composition and functionality. Metagenomic sequencing, in this context, emerges as a robust tool for delving into the microbiome, thereby driving the demand for this cutting-edge technology.Research indicates that sepsis, a life-threatening condition stemming from systemic infections, afflicted more than 48.9 million individuals and resulted in 11 million fatalities globally in 2017. The utilization of metagenomic sequencing to pinpoint the causative agents and facilitate treatment holds the potential to significantly impact market expansion.Meningitis is a grave ailment triggered by bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), there were in excess of 2.8 million meningitis cases and approximately 271,000 fatalities worldwide in 2019. The application of metagenomic sequencing on cerebrospinal fluid for infection source identification is anticipated to drive market growth in the forthcoming years.Key Companies Covered:- Illumina, Inc.- Thermo Fisher Scientific- QIAGEN- PerkinElmer, Inc.- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc.- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.- BGI Group- Psamogen, Inc.- Eurofins Scientific- Azenta Life Sciences- Novogen Co. Ltd.- Zymo Research Corporation- Tecan Trading AG- Integragen SA- Microsynth AGAnalysis by RegionNorth America stands out as a significant player in the market, boasting a market size of US$ 493 million in 2022, which is expected to rise to US$ 575 million in 2023. Projections indicate that by 2033, this region's market value could reach an impressive US$ 2.9 billion.Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a prevalent ailment in the United States, affecting 1 in 500 Americans. Each year, more than 3 million infants are born with sickle cell anemia. Metagenomic sequencing plays a pivotal role in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of not only SCD but also other chronic diseases. The escalating incidence of sickle cell disease has been a driving force behind the increasing demand for metagenomic sequencing.Analysis of Metagenomic Sequencing Market in the United States:The United States' metagenomic sequencing market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by the year 2033. This represents an impressive absolute dollar growth of US$ 2 billion from 2023 to 2033. Notably, the market has demonstrated substantial expansion, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the period from 2018 to 2022. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain this robust growth trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2033.In 2018, cancer emerged as the second leading cause of global mortality, contributing to over 9.6 million deaths. Metagenomic sequencing technology plays a pivotal role in this context by facilitating the analysis of the microbiome, encompassing a diverse collection of microorganisms, as well as the examination of tumor DNA, which yields crucial insights into genetic mutations. Furthermore, metagenomic sequencing aids in the diagnosis and treatment guidance of cancer, thus exerting a significant influence on market expansion.Emerging Horizons in Drug Discovery: A Decade of Growth (2018-2033)The drug discovery application is expected to experience remarkable growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2018 to 2022 and 16.9% from 2023 to 2033.Drug discovery involves the identification and development of new medications to treat a wide range of diseases and medical conditions. This sector's substantial market share is attributed to the expansion of research efforts aimed at discovering novel drugs, along with the establishment of partnerships in drug development involving market participants, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical firms.Competitive Analysis:- In July of 2021, Pacific Biosciences unveiled a collaborative venture with Invitae, a prominent player in the medical genetics sector. This partnership aims to amalgamate PacBio's long-read sequencing technology with Invitae's expertise in clinical genetic testing, with the goal of crafting a high-throughput sequencing platform tailored for genetic testing.- In February 2021, Thermo Fisher forged an alliance with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, with the purpose of developing a companion diagnostic test for a cancer drug. This diagnostic tool will leverage Thermo Fisher's NGS technology to pinpoint patients likely to exhibit a favorable response to the medication.- In December 2020, Illumina completed its acquisition of Pacific Biosciences for an approximate sum of US$ 1.2 billion. This acquisition is anticipated to synergize the strengths of both companies within the realm of DNA sequencing.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Fueling Laboratory Advancements: The Rising Demand for Reagents and ConsumablesReagents and consumables constitute vital materials indispensable for diverse laboratory procedures and experiments. These resources are characterized by their convenience, cost-effectiveness, specialization for specific applications, and incorporation of safety features, all contributing to enhanced experimental result accuracy. Consequently, the revenue generated through the utilization of reagents and consumables is predicted to undergo significant expansion.Key drivers behind this growth include advancements in the development and commercialization of high-quality reagents and kits, DNA extraction kits, bioinformatics software, library preparation kits, sequencing reagents, and the continuous supply of reagents by end users.Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:mRNA Sequencing Market : According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the mRNA Sequencing market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.Sequencing Reagents Market : According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the Sequencing Reagents market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team :Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact.MR

+1 628-251-1583

email us here