Azerbaijan To Host Event With Participation Of OTS Historical Cities' Representatives


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Baku will host an international conference on "Cities of Viable and Sustainable Heritage", Trend reports.

The international conference, with the participation of representatives of historic cities and reserves of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), will be held in Baku on October 9–13, 2023.

The event will be attended by the leadership of the Organization of Turkic States, heads of historic cities and reserves of Turkic states, experts, representatives of international partner organizations of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration "Icherisheher", as well as representatives of the press.

The international conference will be held on the initiative of the Department of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher".

