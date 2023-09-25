Azerbaijan To Host Event With Participation Of OTS Historical Cities' Representatives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Baku will host
an international conference on "Cities of Viable and Sustainable
Heritage", Trend reports.
The international conference, with the participation of
representatives of historic cities and reserves of the member
countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), will be held
in Baku on October 9–13, 2023.
The event will be attended by the leadership of the Organization
of Turkic States, heads of historic cities and reserves of Turkic
states, experts, representatives of international partner
organizations of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve
Administration "Icherisheher", as well as representatives of the
press.
The international conference will be held on the initiative of
the Department of State Historical-Architectural Reserve
"Icherisheher".
