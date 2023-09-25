Monday, 25 September 2023 03:41 GMT

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Arrives In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan On Official Visit (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embarked on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of the Turkish state at the Nakhchivan International Airport.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

