Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To French President

Over the past 30 years, the French government has never spoken about the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the eviction of about a million Azerbaijanis through ethnic cleansing, and the devastation of a significant part of Azerbaijani territories. France ignores the fact that there is not a single Azerbaijani left in Armenia. On the contrary, France defended Armenia and supported its actions.

"The destructive, inflammatory and misleading statement of the French president at a time when there is hope for lasting peace between the two countries indicates that France is not interested in peace in the region,” said the community.

“We call on the French government to abandon its evil intentions, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, not hinder the reintegration measures of the Azerbaijani government and support the safe and dignified return of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," said the statement.