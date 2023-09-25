Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To French President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the French
TV channels TF1 and France 2 on September 24, 2023, accused
Azerbaijan of allegedly "threatening" the territorial integrity of
Armenia and stated that there are humanitarian problems in
Karabakh, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.
Over the past 30 years, the French government has
never spoken about the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by
Armenia, the eviction of about a million Azerbaijanis through
ethnic cleansing, and the devastation of a significant part of
Azerbaijani territories. France ignores the fact that there is not
a single Azerbaijani left in Armenia. On the contrary, France
defended Armenia and supported its actions.
"The destructive, inflammatory and misleading
statement of the French president at a time when there is hope for
lasting peace between the two countries indicates that France is
not interested in peace in the region,” said the community.
“We call on the French government to abandon its evil
intentions, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, not hinder the reintegration measures of the
Azerbaijani government and support the safe and dignified return of
the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," said the statement.
