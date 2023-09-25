Monday, 25 September 2023 03:41 GMT

Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To French President


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the French TV channels TF1 and France 2 on September 24, 2023, accused Azerbaijan of allegedly "threatening" the territorial integrity of Armenia and stated that there are humanitarian problems in Karabakh, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

Over the past 30 years, the French government has never spoken about the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the eviction of about a million Azerbaijanis through ethnic cleansing, and the devastation of a significant part of Azerbaijani territories. France ignores the fact that there is not a single Azerbaijani left in Armenia. On the contrary, France defended Armenia and supported its actions.

"The destructive, inflammatory and misleading statement of the French president at a time when there is hope for lasting peace between the two countries indicates that France is not interested in peace in the region,” said the community.

“We call on the French government to abandon its evil intentions, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, not hinder the reintegration measures of the Azerbaijani government and support the safe and dignified return of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," said the statement.

