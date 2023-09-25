Assignments Undertaken In Relation To Getting Testimony From Western Azerbaijan Exiles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Necessary
investigative actions in connection with the testimony of persons
expelled from Western Azerbaijan continue, deputy Prosecutor
General Elmar Jamalov said at the public hearings in the Milli
Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on "Return to West Azerbaijan:
Legal Aspects", Trend reports.
"Relevant instructions have been given to 76 district
prosecutor's offices in Azerbaijan to carry out certain
investigative actions, and currently these instructions are being
executed," he said.
According to him, at the same time, a relevant request was sent
to Türkiye for legal assistance in connection with the
identification and seizure of archival documents.
Jamalov noted that during the investigation of the murder of 216
Azerbaijanis by Armenians in the territory of Western Azerbaijan
during the mass deportation and genocide of 1987–1991, testimonies
were taken from close relatives of 30 people, as well as witnesses
of these events. At the same time, it was established that 15
Azerbaijanis in the territory of Western Azerbaijan were beaten and
injured by Armenians during the deportation. These persons were
identified, they testified as victims, and their relatives also
testified.
He added that during this period, based on requests from
operational structures, 2,500 people from among the victims of
deportations from Western Azerbaijan were identified in Baku and
other regions of the country, their testimonies were taken, archive
documents were studied, printed, and attached to the criminal
case.
